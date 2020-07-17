Springfield man has two vehicles, tool sets stolen in less than one week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A carpenter in Springfield is suffering through a nasty kind of deja vu. A pair of his work trucks are gone.

Craig North had two vehicles stolen from right in front of his home in less than one week, his keys still in hand, but they might as well not be.

”You just want to pitch them, so they aren’t there in your face,” North said.

North is now down two vehicles, a trailer and two sets of tiling and carpentry tools.

”It’s very personal,” he said. “Stealing a guitar players guitar, a pastor’s bible, or a carpenter’s tools. I guess that’s what you’re feeling.”

He has the first theft on camera. His work van with ruby decals was taken from outside his home in the middle of the night Tuesday.

“It just lights up and drives off,” North said as he watched the security footage. “And, it’s a church trailer.”

Thursday night, North borrowed his girlfriend’s Ford explorer filled with replacement tools a local tile store donated. Again, his vehicle was stolen. But, this time it was different.

”The camera had a clear view of everybody,” North said.

North’s business has been okay during the pandemic, but he says after being targeted by these people, it may be hard to bounce back.

”I can’t make a living now,” he said. “Literally, I can’t even get there."

The little savings North has will go back into his business.

”I’ll spend it on tools and stuff here in a minute, I guess,” he said.

North filed two separate police reports. KY3 chose to blur the faces of the people in the video because they haven’t been arrested or charged.

North is still in shock that he was hit not once, but twice.

”How did this happen? That’s what takes your breath away is how did this happen?” he said.

If you have any information, North asks that you call the Springfield Police Department.

North told KY3 police did locate his Ford Van. It was missing a battery, and the trailer was no longer attached. He is still searching for his trailer and other vehicle.

