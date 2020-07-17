Springfield Police arrest two men after early morning armed robbery

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department arrested two men after an armed robbery early Friday morning at the Kum and Go on North National, near Chestnut Expressway.

Officers said the two men held up the store, one of them had a gun and fired a shot at a customer, the customer wasn’t hit. Police said the men took off in a vehicle, but they were later spotted and crashed near 9th Avenue and College Street.

Officers arrested the passenger after a short foot chase. Officers later found the second suspect in a nearby home and arrested him.

This is a developing story, join us on Ozarks Today for the latest and live reports.

