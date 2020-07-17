Advertisement

Springfield Police arrest two men after early morning armed robbery

Springfield Police say there was an armed robbery at the Kum & Go at the intersection of Chestnut and National early Friday morning.
Springfield Police say there was an armed robbery at the Kum & Go at the intersection of Chestnut and National early Friday morning.(KY3 News)
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department arrested two men after an armed robbery early Friday morning at the Kum and Go on North National, near Chestnut Expressway.

Officers said the two men held up the store, one of them had a gun and fired a shot at a customer, the customer wasn’t hit. Police said the men took off in a vehicle, but they were later spotted and crashed near 9th Avenue and College Street.

Officers arrested the passenger after a short foot chase. Officers later found the second suspect in a nearby home and arrested him.

This is a developing story, join us on Ozarks Today for the latest and live reports.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Springfield man has two vehicles, tool sets stolen in less than one week

Updated: moments ago
Craig North had two vehicles stolen from right in front of his home in less than one week. North's Ford Van was located, but his trailer, tools and Ford Explorer are still missing.

News

Cox Health to expand into Harrison, Ark.

Updated: 19 minutes ago
A health care system known for its hospitals and clinics across southwest Missouri, is expanding into Arkansas for the first time. A primary care clinic will be added in Harrison.

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: See where cases are in the Ozarks, Missouri & Arkansas

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

Local

Suspects arrested as police investigate series of Springfield robberies

Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Springfield Police Department and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a series of commercial robberies that began Sunday. Authorities have arrested multiple suspects.

Local

Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. reports 240 COVID-19 cases since last week, suspending low-risk exposure alerts

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joey Schneider
The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports an increase 240 cases of COVID-19 from July 9-16.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Gov. Hutchinson announces COVID-19 city-level data, new cases one day after issuing mask order

Updated: 1 hours ago
Gov. Hutchinson announced 648 new cases Friday, while addressing several topics tied to the pandemic one day after issuing a statewide mask order.

News

Ozark School District announces reopening plan for the fall

Updated: 1 hours ago
Students in the district return August 20.

National Politics

Pentagon bans Confederate flag in way to avoid contradicting Trump

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By LOLITA C. BALDOR
After weeks of wrangling, the Pentagon is banning displays of the Confederate flag on military installations, in a carefully worded policy that doesn’t mention the word ban or that specific flag.

Local

Wonders of Wildlife named ‘America’s Best Aquarium’ in national poll

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joey Schneider
Johnny Morris’ Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium was voted as “America’s Best Aquarium” as part of a national poll conducted by USA TODAY.

News

Springfield group hopes CARES Act money saves effort to slow spread of COVID-19 among the homeless

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A task force working to shelter the high-risk homeless for COVID-19 is running out of money.

Local

Outdoor, open-window visits canceled at all CMH long-term care facilities

Updated: 2 hours ago
Outdoor and open window visits are canceled effective July 17, until further notice at all CMH long-term care facilities.