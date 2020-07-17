Advertisement

Suspects arrested as police investigate series of Springfield robberies

Tyler Martin, 23, and Timothy J. Barnett, 18, were arrested following a robbery Friday morning in Springfield.
Jul. 17, 2020
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a series of commercial robberies that began Sunday. Authorities have arrested multiple suspects.

The robberies investigated by the Springfield Police Department and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office include:

July 12, 2020, Fast-N-Friendly at 1451 N. Kansas Expressway

July 12, 2020, Casey’s at 4124 W. Chestnut Expressway

July 13, 2020, Walgreens at 1155 E. St. Louis

July 14, 2020, Kum & Go at 5343 S. Campbell

July 15, 2020, Fireworks Supermarket at 6597 W. Independence

July 16, 2020, Jump Stop at 2101 S. Glenstone

July 17, 2020, Kum & Go at 620 N. National

Investigators have arrested three suspects, including Noah Risenhoover, 17; Timothy J. Barnett, 18; and Tyler M. Martin, 23. All three reside in Springfield.

The first arrest came following an investigation on Wednesday.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office responded to a commercial robbery at the Fireworks Supermarket at 6597 W. Independence. Utilizing information from their investigation and information from Springfield police, investigators located and arrested Risenhoover on Thursday.

On Friday, Springfield police responded to the Kum & Go at 620 N. National after a caller said the business had been robbed. Police say the suspects had fired a handgun at a witness as they fled. The witness was not injured and provided officers with a description of the vehicle, which was shared to responding officers.

A Greene County deputy responding to the area observed the suspect vehicle, which lead to a brief vehicle pursuit. The driver crashed near the intersection of Pershing Street and Ninth Avenue in Springfield.

A second suspect briefly escaped, but later surrendered to officers after a perimeter was established around a home. Police say Martin and Barnett were both taken into custody.

Investigators have linked all three suspects to the listed commercial robberies. Charges have not yet been filed in these cases, but will be submitted to the Greene County Prosecutor for consideration.

If you have any additional information on the robberies, contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

