Taney County Health Dept. announces new potential COVID-19 exposures
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Taney County Health Department has notified the public of potential community exposures from several new COVID-19 cases.
Health officials shared the following timeline of potential exposures from recent cases:
Saturday, July 4
- Olive Garden (masked)
- Olive Garden (masked)
Monday, July 6
- 11:30-1:30 p.m. at Top of the Rock (masked)
- 1-4 p.m. at Joe’s Crab Shack (unmasked)
- 1 p.m. at LandShark (unmasked)
- 5:30 p.m. at Rack Room Shoes at the Branson Landing (masked)
- 6:30 p.m. at American Eagle at Tanger (masked)
- 8 p.m. at Getting Basted (unmasked)
- 1-2 p.m. at Joe’s Crab Shack (masked upon entering and unmasked to eat)
- 2-3 p.m. at the Branson Landing (masked)
- 5-6 p.m. at Walmart at Branson Parkway (masked)
Tuesday, July 7
- Joe’s Crab Shack (masked)
Wednesday, July 8
- Joe’s Crab Shack (masked)
Thursday, July 9
- Price Chopper in Branson (masked)
- Joe’s Crab Shack (masked)
- 5 p.m. at Sav-a-lot in Forsyth (unmasked)
- 10:30-11:00 a.m. at Big D’s BBQ (unmasked)
Friday, July 10
- Joe’s Crab Shack (masked)
- Dolly’s Stampede (masked)
- 6-7 p.m. at Big D’s BBQ (unmasked)
Saturday, July 11
- Dolly’s Stampede (masked)
- 10 a.m. at Lowe’s in Hollister (unmasked)
Sunday, July 12
- Dolly’s Stampede (masked)
- 10:15 a.m. at Turkey Creek gas station in Hollister (masked)
