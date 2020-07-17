Taney County Health Dept. announces new potential COVID-19 exposures

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Taney County Health Department has notified the public of potential community exposures from several new COVID-19 cases.

Health officials shared the following timeline of potential exposures from recent cases:

Saturday, July 4

Olive Garden (masked)

Olive Garden (masked)

Monday, July 6

11:30-1:30 p.m. at Top of the Rock (masked)

1-4 p.m. at Joe’s Crab Shack (unmasked)

1 p.m. at LandShark (unmasked)

5:30 p.m. at Rack Room Shoes at the Branson Landing (masked)

6:30 p.m. at American Eagle at Tanger (masked)

8 p.m. at Getting Basted (unmasked)

1-2 p.m. at Joe’s Crab Shack (masked upon entering and unmasked to eat)

2-3 p.m. at the Branson Landing (masked)

5-6 p.m. at Walmart at Branson Parkway (masked)

Tuesday, July 7

Joe’s Crab Shack (masked)

Wednesday, July 8

Joe’s Crab Shack (masked)

Thursday, July 9

Price Chopper in Branson (masked)

Joe’s Crab Shack (masked)

5 p.m. at Sav-a-lot in Forsyth (unmasked)

10:30-11:00 a.m. at Big D’s BBQ (unmasked)

Friday, July 10

Joe’s Crab Shack (masked)

Dolly’s Stampede (masked)

6-7 p.m. at Big D’s BBQ (unmasked)

Saturday, July 11

Dolly’s Stampede (masked)

10 a.m. at Lowe’s in Hollister (unmasked)

Sunday, July 12

Dolly’s Stampede (masked)

10:15 a.m. at Turkey Creek gas station in Hollister (masked)

