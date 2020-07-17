Two drivers killed in a crash west of Carthage, Mo

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The highway patrol says a head-on crash west of Carthage Thursday night killed both drivers.

The patrol says a car driven by Baylee Shorter, 24, of Carthage crossed the center line of highway HH, her car hit a car driven by Jessida Batie, 17, of Joplin. Shorter and Batie were killed in the crash.

A passenger in each of the cars, Makayla Suter, 17, of Joplin and a 12-year-old girl also from Joplin are being treated for serious injuries.

