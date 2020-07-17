Advertisement

Wonders of Wildlife named ‘America’s Best Aquarium’ in national poll

(KY3)
By Joey Schneider
Published: Jul. 17, 2020
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Johnny Morris’ Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium was voted as “America’s Best Aquarium” as part of a national poll conducted by USA TODAY.

This marks the second time that Wonder of Wildlife has been nominated for the award and voted as the winner, earning the same honor in 2018.

The national poll recognizes 20 prominent institutions across North America.

“We are truly humbled by this distinction and very grateful to every guest, member and fan for their votes and support,” said Morris. “Wonders of Wildlife represents the collective efforts of countless individuals and organizations who share a strong passion for conservation. Together we hope the awareness generated by this award encourages even more people to visit and get inspired to enjoy and protect the great outdoors.”

Wonders of Wildlife is located in Morris’ hometown of Springfield, Missouri, next to Bass Pro Shops’ flagship headquarters store.

Since 2017, Wonders of Wildlife has welcomed more than three million guests. The site includes more than 35,000 live fish, mammals, reptiles, amphibians and birds representing more than 800 species.

Fans cite the aquarium’s over-the-top multisensory habitats, engaging interactive exhibits and strong conservation ethic as defining features that set Wonders of Wildlife apart from other sites.

USA TODAY recognized Wonders of Wildlife with the following statement:

“Founded by Johnny Morris, CEO of Bass Pro Shops, Springfield’s Wonders of Wildlife celebrates hunting, fishing and stewardship of the land and water through 1.5 miles of immersive galleries featuring 4D dioramas and a new 1.5-million-gallon aquarium. Some 35,000 animals representing over 800 species are on display, including zebra sharks, sea turtles and freshwater sport fish. Unique to the aquarium is its collection of historic boats used by fishing legends and celebrities, like Jimmy Buffet, Ernest Hemingway and Zane Grey.”

According to USA TODAY, the top 10 winners in the category Best Aquariums are as follows:

  • Wonders of Wildlife - Springfield, Mo.
  • Ripley's Aquarium of the Smokies - Gatlinburg, Tenn.
  • Audubon Aquarium of the Americas - New Orleans
  • Texas State Aquarium - Corpus Christi, Texas
  • Tennessee Aquarium - Chattanooga, Tenn.
  • Georgia Aquarium - Atlanta
  • Adventure Aquarium - Camden, N.J.
  • Mystic Aquarium - Mystic, Conn.
  • Newport Aquarium - Newport, Ky.
  • OdySea Aquarium - Scottsdale, Ariz.

USA Today says “these 10 aquariums represent the best in North America for their high quality exhibits and visitor interactions.”

