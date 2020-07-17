Advertisement

Young smokers have higher risk of contracting COVID-19, experts say

By Shoshana Stahl
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A recent study shows one in three young smokers are at a higher risk to contract COVID-19.

Dr. Sahrob, a pulmonologist with Mercy, says more young people are smoking or vaping than in the past.

“With these younger individuals, with their entire life ahead of them, they have to be extra careful not to contract the virus,” she said.

The study was published in the Journal of Adolescent Health earlier this week. It found that the risk of contracting the virus was only one in six for young people who don’t smoke. The study categorized these young adults as people ages 18-25. Dr. Sahrob says the virus is shifting since the early days of the pandemic and more young people are getting sick.

“You are not invulnerable to getting this disease,” she said. “You can still get COVID. You can still get severe disease, and I think we’ve seen that in our community, in which we’ve even had young people end up on the breathing machines, on ventilators.”

Because of that, we need to watch out for these younger people as they get sick.

“We don’t know what kind of long term implications COVID-19 is gonna have on our lung health,” Dr. Sahrob said.

Smoking is one of the risk factors people can change to lower their chances of getting the virus.

“If you have diabetes, you have it,” she said. “There’s nothing you can do about it. If you have heart disease, there’s nothing you can do about it. You’re at high risk. There’s nothing you can do to change that. But this is a modifiable risk factor in which you can actually quit smoking. You can actually quit vaping, and that could have a benefit over your health.”

Dr. Sahrob says now is the time to quit smoking because a second wave of the virus is expected to hit in the fall. She’s been seeing that smokers who get COVID-19 have a higher chance of getting a more severe lung disease. People who smoke often touch their mouths and faces, which already puts them at risk for contracting the disease.

