Back the Blue Rally in Harrison celebrates police officers

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - A Back the Blue rally in Harrison brought out hundreds of people to Lake Harrison Friday night and raised $45,000 for police.

A group of community members wanted to honor police officers for protecting the community and sacrificing their lives every day. The rally had music, food, even unicorn rides! People could also buy shirts and signs that say “Back the Blue” and participate in a silent auction and raffle. The event organizers, Carlee and Ben Forga, said this rally is a way to celebrate law enforcement officers and show them the community supports them.

“Somebody has to do something positive for the community,” Carlee Forga said. “We need something that’s going to bring people together and not divide us. Something that’s not political. It doesn’t have to be Republican or Democrat. And we were like you know what? Everyone can support the police. Doesn’t matter. Everyone can. So this is a great thing.”

The event raised $45,000.

That money is split equally between the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, Harrison Police Department, and the Arkansas State Police.

