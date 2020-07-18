Benefit motorcycle ride Saturday for Springfield Officer Mark Priebe

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Happening Saturday -- the group Hart’s Run is hosting a motorcycle benefit ride for Officer Mark Priebe.

He is the Springfield officer who is on the road to recovery after being purposely hit by a driver.

Registration kicks off 10:00 Saturday morning at the American Legion Post on South Scenic Avenue.

It’s $15 per bike and everyone will hit the road at 11:00 a.m.

