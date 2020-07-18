Christian County Health Department announces 14 new cases of COVID

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - From Christian County Health Department:

Christian County is announcing fourteen (14) new COVID-19 cases.

To date, Christian County has a total of one-hundred forty-eight (148) cases (one-hundred thirty-three (133) confirmed and fifteen (15) probable). The health department is currently monitoring eighty (80) active cases. The county has reported one COVID-19 related death.

Due to the volume of positive cases that we continue to receive and the limited number of staff that we have available to complete investigations, Christian County Health Department will no longer be informing the public of low-risk exposures. The health department staff will continue to investigate all positive cases and reach out directly to those individuals who have a known exposure. With the recent significant increase in positive cases, the health department would like to remind the community that at this point-in-time there is a potential for you to be exposed at any public location. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the COVID-19 virus. The health department is urging all community members to wear a face mask while out in the public.

In order to help decrease your risk of contracting or spreading COVID-19, the health department recommends that you:

· Wear a face mask in public areas and when you are unable to socially distance at least 6-feet from others

· Wash your hands frequently

· Avoid touching your face

· Avoid close contact with people who are sick

· Practice social distancing

· Avoid situations where you cannot practice social distancing, such as large gatherings and crowded places

· Sneeze or cough into a tissue, or the inside of your elbow

· Avoid touching frequently touched surfaces

· Stay home if you feel sick, and seek medical attention

