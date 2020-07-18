City of Springfield tip line receives hundreds of calls Thursday over mask ordinance

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Springfield’s mask mandate has been in effect for almost 48 hours. With the mandate came lots of phone calls and complaints to the city’s tipline.

The city’s tipline has been busy, taking more than 300 calls on Thursday. The city says about one-fifth of those calls claim businesses not following the rules.

“We received calls that there are corporate headquarters contacting their franchises in the area and a couple of those that I don’t want to name. We have followed up, and that’s not the case. We have arrived and there are signs on the door, and that people inside were masked, so we are still sorting it out,” said Cora Scott.

Scott, the Director of Public Information and Civic Engagement within the City of Springfield, says they are getting a lot of calls just angry about the ordinance.

“A lot of cussing and people yelling at our operators, and we think that’s pretty uncalled for,” said Scott.

Some businesses, such as Bass Pro Shops, say they have had compliance from shoppers. Bass Pro officials tell KY3 most customers have their mask on before they even walk in the doors.

“If you come in any one of the entry points that we have here on the campus, we have a greeter who’s going to approach you if you’re not wearing a mask and politely remind you the city’s ordinance is now in effect and we need you to put one of those masks on,” said Jack Wlezien, Communications Director at Bass Pro Group.

And if the customer does not have a mask, a free one will be provided for them

“The city’s ordinance does allow for exceptions. If you have medical exemptions for medical purposes due to physical disability or any other medical reason to not wear a mask, you do not need to wear a mask under the city’s ordinance,” said Wlezien.

A spokesman for the Springfield Police Department says they have not had to intervene in any situations, meaning they have not been dispatched to any mask compliance calls of yet.

If you would like to file a complaint, the number is 417-864-1010

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.