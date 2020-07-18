Advertisement

City of Springfield tip line receives hundreds of calls Thursday over mask ordinance

By Christine Morton
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Springfield’s mask mandate has been in effect for almost 48 hours. With the mandate came lots of phone calls and complaints to the city’s tipline.

The city’s tipline has been busy, taking more than 300 calls on Thursday. The city says about one-fifth of those calls claim businesses not following the rules.

“We received calls that there are corporate headquarters contacting their franchises in the area and a couple of those that I don’t want to name. We have followed up, and that’s not the case. We have arrived and there are signs on the door, and that people inside were masked, so we are still sorting it out,” said Cora Scott.

Scott, the Director of Public Information and Civic Engagement within the City of Springfield, says they are getting a lot of calls just angry about the ordinance.

“A lot of cussing and people yelling at our operators, and we think that’s pretty uncalled for,” said Scott.

Some businesses, such as Bass Pro Shops, say they have had compliance from shoppers. Bass Pro officials tell KY3 most customers have their mask on before they even walk in the doors.

“If you come in any one of the entry points that we have here on the campus, we have a greeter who’s going to approach you if you’re not wearing a mask and politely remind you the city’s ordinance is now in effect and we need you to put one of those masks on,” said Jack Wlezien, Communications Director at Bass Pro Group.

And if the customer does not have a mask, a free one will be provided for them

“The city’s ordinance does allow for exceptions. If you have medical exemptions for medical purposes due to physical disability or any other medical reason to not wear a mask, you do not need to wear a mask under the city’s ordinance,” said Wlezien.

A spokesman for the Springfield Police Department says they have not had to intervene in any situations, meaning they have not been dispatched to any mask compliance calls of yet.

If you would like to file a complaint, the number is 417-864-1010

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heat Advisory for the weekend

Updated: 24 minutes ago
Hot and humid through the weekend

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: See where cases are in the Ozarks, Missouri & Arkansas

Updated: 42 minutes ago
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

Coronavirus

Missouri adds 958 COVID-19 cases, largest single-day jump

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Missouri has set another record for daily increases in new coronavirus cases as the total jumped Saturday by 958.

Local

Crighton Family Farms near Willard draws large turnout as sweet corn sales begin

Updated: 1 hour ago
Dozens of cars lined up on the shoulders of U.S. 160 to purchase sweet corn from Crighton Family Farms near Willard.

National

Coronavirus patients swamp emergency rooms in some US states

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By JAY REEVES Associated Press
Patients are waiting “hours and hours” to get admitted ... and the least sick people are lying in beds in halls to make room for most seriously ill.

Latest News

Local

LIST: Mask rules in Springfield, elsewhere in Missouri and Arkansas; businesses requiring face coverings

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joey Schneider
Know Before You Go: Our guide breaks down mask rules Springfield, around Missouri and Arkansas and lists businesses with mask requirements.

News

UPDATE: Springfield woman found safely after Endangered Silver Advisory

Updated: 3 hours ago
Springfield police trying to locate missing woman with Alzheimer's.

National

Breathtaking virus numbers show normal life still far away

Updated: 3 hours ago
Confirmed virus cases worldwide have topped 14 million and deaths have surpassed 600,000, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

National

Kansas dog makes 50-mile trek to her old home in Missouri

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A dog named Cleo who disappeared from her home in Kansas earlier this month turned up a few days later at her old home in Lawson, Missouri, about 50 miles away.

Local

Traditional events at Missouri State Fair canceled, youth livestock show planned

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Missouri State Fair announced Friday that it would pivot to a livestock-only event instead of the traditional fair.

News

Hope for Harrison group rallies on square

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Hope for Harrison group was out on the courthouse square Friday night to support and bring awareness to the Black Lives Matter movement.