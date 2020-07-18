Crighton Family Farms near Willard draws large turnout as sweet corn sales begin

WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - A summertime tradition just outside Willard drew a large turnout Saturday morning.

Dozens of cars lined up on the shoulders of U.S. 160 to purchase sweet corn from Crighton Family Farms. The family sells corn on the cob every summer, and Saturday was the opening day for sales.

Some people waited two hours to greet the Crighton family from their cars and purchase corn.

Ron Crighton, one of the owners, says this was one of the strongest turnouts in all the years they have sold corn.

Crighton Family Farms, located at 452 E. New Melville Road off U.S. 160, is also known for its sunflower field. The landowner planted a field of sunflowers on the farm in 2015.

