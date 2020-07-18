Evangel University announces new scholarship for African-American students

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Evangel University has announced a new scholarship opportunity for African-American students.

Starting this fall, the university will offer the Bob and Marilyn Harrison Emerging Leaders Scholarship, which will provide full tuition for one African-American student.

The scholarship is named after Bob Harrison, a pioneering African American minister, and his wife, who spent their ministry in the Assemblies of God.

“I am so pleased that Evangel University is launching the Bob and Marilyn Harrison Emerging Leaders Scholarship for a deserving African American undergraduate student and with the enthusiastic support of the Harrison family,” said Evangel President Carol A. Taylor, Ph.D.

“Bob and Marilyn Harrison provide an inspirational and aspirational model of perseverance, forgiveness, extraordinary global ministry impact, and racial reconciliation for today’s aspiring young African American leaders. I was delighted that our Board of Trustees joined me in endorsing the scholarship and providing the initial funding to build this endowed scholarship fund.”

To qualify, applicants must have a minimum 3.0 GPA, be an African American person who is a U.S. citizen, be a graduating high school senior or college transfer student and submit a personal essay describing their leadership experience and life goals.

