First of six fireworks shows at Hammons Field set for Saturday night

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Cardinals season may be canceled, but Hammons Field is doing something Saturday night to bring some joy when we desperately need it -- fireworks.

Saturday night will be the first of six shows folks will get a chance to enjoy over the rest of the summer. Some of the downtown parking garages are where you can get a great view.

“We’re very excited that Great Southern Bank decided to present the free community fireworks series where we’re gonna have six different times and we’re gonna shoot off fireworks,” said Dan Reiter, VP and GM of the Springfield Cardinals.

The gates will remain locked, the seats empty. And you won’t need a ticket for this event.

“The way we’re approaching it it’s really kind of like a drive-in style, where people are going to stay socially distanced, they’re gonna be able to tune in their radios to the Midwest family broadcast stations, and all four stations are gonna have a fireworks soundtrack going on,” said Reiter. “This way it lets people be safe and socially distanced and still get to enjoy a great fireworks show.”

A show that you and your family can enjoy right from your car. Reiter says it’s just a little something they can do to help give back to the community.

“Honestly, so just the fans and the people in the region can get a little bit of normalcy in their lives,” he said.

Saturday night’s fireworks are set to start at 9:30 pm. Expect traffic to pickup tomorrow evening around downtown Springfield as people get a spot for the show.

The dates and times for future shows have not been set, so check the Springfield Cardinals website for those future show times.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.