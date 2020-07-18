Advertisement

Gov. Hutchinson says he’s deferring to local police on mask order

Gov. Asa Hutchinson
Gov. Asa Hutchinson(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Friday he’s deferring to local police and sheriff’s departments on how they’ll enforce his order requiring people to wear masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Several sheriffs and police departments said they don’t plan to ticket people for violating the order that takes effect Monday requiring masks in public when social distancing isn’t possible. Violators face a fine of up to $500 but can’t be arrested or detained under Hutchinson’s order, signed Thursday. First-time offenders and people under 18 only receive verbal or written warnings under the order.

Hutchinson, a Republican who had previously resisted issuing such a statewide mandate, said it's up to local officials on how high of a priority enforcing it should be.

“That is the prerogative of a sheriff, it is the prerogative of the local police department to set their enforcement priorities,” Hutchinson said. “So I defer to them on that. It is an option they can utilize to educate, to enforce and to make sure we all stay healthy in our communities.”

Lonoke County Sheriff John Staley said his deputies won't ticket people solely for not wearing masks as required, but will respond if someone not wearing a mask refuses to leave a business.

“We don’t have the manpower to be out writing tickets (about masks),” said Staley, who said he supported Hutchinson’s decision to issue the order.

Polk County Sheriff Scott Sawyer wrote on Facebook that he had “neither the time, the personnel, or (in my opinion) the right to write tickets to anyone for not wearing a mask.”

The Texarkana Police Department also said it won't enforce the requirement.

“While we agree COVID-19 is a serious health issue, TAPD’s primary responsibility and priority is fighting crime and providing police services,” the department said in a statement.

Hutchinson said he planned to speak late Friday afternoon with sheriffs about the mandate.

Hutchinson’s order followed growing support from health and business leaders in the state for a statewide mandate. Previously, the governor had encouraged the use of masks and allowed cities to enact a mask ordinance that did not outline penalties for noncompliance. The order was signed the day after Bentonville-based Walmart said it would require customers to wear face masks.

The Arkansas Health Department said Friday that at least 31,762 people in the state have tested positive for coronavirus, an increase of 648 confirmed cases since Thursday. The department said 6,633 of those cases are considered active, meaning they don't include people who have died or recovered.

The true number of cases in Arkansas is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

Twelve more people in Arkansas have died from COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, bringing the state's total fatalities to 353, the state reported Friday. The number of people hospitalized because of the virus decreased by six to 464.

Organizers also announced Friday that the Arkansas State Fair, originally scheduled for October, will be canceled because of the coronavirus. Arkansas Livestock Show Association, which produces the annual event, said it would focus on resuming the fair in October 2021. The fair draws on average more than 450,000 visitors a year.

Copyright 2020 AP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heat Advisory for the weekend

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Hot and humid through the weekend

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: See where cases are in the Ozarks, Missouri & Arkansas

Updated: 42 minutes ago
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

Coronavirus

Missouri adds 958 COVID-19 cases, largest single-day jump

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Missouri has set another record for daily increases in new coronavirus cases as the total jumped Saturday by 958.

Local

Crighton Family Farms near Willard draws large turnout as sweet corn sales begin

Updated: 1 hour ago
Dozens of cars lined up on the shoulders of U.S. 160 to purchase sweet corn from Crighton Family Farms near Willard.

National

Coronavirus patients swamp emergency rooms in some US states

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By JAY REEVES Associated Press
Patients are waiting “hours and hours” to get admitted ... and the least sick people are lying in beds in halls to make room for most seriously ill.

Latest News

Local

LIST: Mask rules in Springfield, elsewhere in Missouri and Arkansas; businesses requiring face coverings

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joey Schneider
Know Before You Go: Our guide breaks down mask rules Springfield, around Missouri and Arkansas and lists businesses with mask requirements.

News

UPDATE: Springfield woman found safely after Endangered Silver Advisory

Updated: 3 hours ago
Springfield police trying to locate missing woman with Alzheimer's.

National

Breathtaking virus numbers show normal life still far away

Updated: 3 hours ago
Confirmed virus cases worldwide have topped 14 million and deaths have surpassed 600,000, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

National

Kansas dog makes 50-mile trek to her old home in Missouri

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A dog named Cleo who disappeared from her home in Kansas earlier this month turned up a few days later at her old home in Lawson, Missouri, about 50 miles away.

Local

Traditional events at Missouri State Fair canceled, youth livestock show planned

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Missouri State Fair announced Friday that it would pivot to a livestock-only event instead of the traditional fair.

News

Hope for Harrison group rallies on square

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Hope for Harrison group was out on the courthouse square Friday night to support and bring awareness to the Black Lives Matter movement.