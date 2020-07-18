Advertisement

High-speed fiber optic internet coming to Houston, Mo.

The project is slated to take between six and twelve months
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Mo. (KY3) - Residents will soon have a broader choice when it comes to internet service. A new fiber optic system comes at a critical time for the small, rural city.

In a matter of weeks, fiber optic lines will be installed around Houston - connecting the small city in a way it never has been before. 

“100 percent fiber-to-home, meaning every resident, every business will have a fiber optic connection to the side of the house,” CEO of ACRS James Lightfoot told KY3.

The network's one gigabit per second capability, or 1,000 megabits per second, will far exceed federal standards. 

“40 times faster than the FCC’s definition of broadband,” Lightfoot explained.

Phase one of the project will build a core fiber ring around the city and focus on the area around the schools. 

Superintendent Allen Moss says the increased capabilities will make a difference. 

“We’re going to have a gig at a reasonable cost. It’s just that much better for us in school, Moss said. But then also what it will bring to our kids around the city, now having affordable access to high-speed is unbelievable.”

“Work from home opportunities is exploding right now, so that’s something this will provide, as well as additional educational opportunities and it’s never been more need than it is right now with this COVID pandemic,” Lightfoot added.

The Texas County Library says it regularly sees families who struggle with access to internet.

“We have a couple of families that come in, pretty much daily to check their email, do their online banking and that sort of thing,” Tiffany Davy stated.

The library says it's looking forward to the faster connection.

“When we get more than four or five people on our computers, it does slow down our internet,” Davy told KY3.

Phase one should be finished in 60 days. 

The entire project will take six to twelve months. 

Experts say the one gigabit per second service can download a two hour movie in just eight seconds. 

The price for the service is still being determined. 

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heat Advisory for the weekend

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Hot and humid through the weekend

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: See where cases are in the Ozarks, Missouri & Arkansas

Updated: 43 minutes ago
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

Coronavirus

Missouri adds 958 COVID-19 cases, largest single-day jump

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Missouri has set another record for daily increases in new coronavirus cases as the total jumped Saturday by 958.

Local

Crighton Family Farms near Willard draws large turnout as sweet corn sales begin

Updated: 1 hour ago
Dozens of cars lined up on the shoulders of U.S. 160 to purchase sweet corn from Crighton Family Farms near Willard.

National

Coronavirus patients swamp emergency rooms in some US states

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By JAY REEVES Associated Press
Patients are waiting “hours and hours” to get admitted ... and the least sick people are lying in beds in halls to make room for most seriously ill.

Latest News

Local

LIST: Mask rules in Springfield, elsewhere in Missouri and Arkansas; businesses requiring face coverings

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joey Schneider
Know Before You Go: Our guide breaks down mask rules Springfield, around Missouri and Arkansas and lists businesses with mask requirements.

News

UPDATE: Springfield woman found safely after Endangered Silver Advisory

Updated: 3 hours ago
Springfield police trying to locate missing woman with Alzheimer's.

National

Breathtaking virus numbers show normal life still far away

Updated: 3 hours ago
Confirmed virus cases worldwide have topped 14 million and deaths have surpassed 600,000, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

National

Kansas dog makes 50-mile trek to her old home in Missouri

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A dog named Cleo who disappeared from her home in Kansas earlier this month turned up a few days later at her old home in Lawson, Missouri, about 50 miles away.

Local

Traditional events at Missouri State Fair canceled, youth livestock show planned

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Missouri State Fair announced Friday that it would pivot to a livestock-only event instead of the traditional fair.

News

Hope for Harrison group rallies on square

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Hope for Harrison group was out on the courthouse square Friday night to support and bring awareness to the Black Lives Matter movement.