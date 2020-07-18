High-speed fiber optic internet coming to Houston, Mo.

HOUSTON, Mo. (KY3) - Residents will soon have a broader choice when it comes to internet service. A new fiber optic system comes at a critical time for the small, rural city.

In a matter of weeks, fiber optic lines will be installed around Houston - connecting the small city in a way it never has been before.

“100 percent fiber-to-home, meaning every resident, every business will have a fiber optic connection to the side of the house,” CEO of ACRS James Lightfoot told KY3.

The network's one gigabit per second capability, or 1,000 megabits per second, will far exceed federal standards.

“40 times faster than the FCC’s definition of broadband,” Lightfoot explained.

Phase one of the project will build a core fiber ring around the city and focus on the area around the schools.

Superintendent Allen Moss says the increased capabilities will make a difference.

“We’re going to have a gig at a reasonable cost. It’s just that much better for us in school, Moss said. But then also what it will bring to our kids around the city, now having affordable access to high-speed is unbelievable.”

“Work from home opportunities is exploding right now, so that’s something this will provide, as well as additional educational opportunities and it’s never been more need than it is right now with this COVID pandemic,” Lightfoot added.

The Texas County Library says it regularly sees families who struggle with access to internet.

“We have a couple of families that come in, pretty much daily to check their email, do their online banking and that sort of thing,” Tiffany Davy stated.

The library says it's looking forward to the faster connection.

“When we get more than four or five people on our computers, it does slow down our internet,” Davy told KY3.

Phase one should be finished in 60 days.

The entire project will take six to twelve months.

Experts say the one gigabit per second service can download a two hour movie in just eight seconds.

The price for the service is still being determined.

