Hope for Harrison group rallies on square

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - About a dozen people were out on the Harrison square supporting the Black Lives Matter movement on Friday night.

The group Hope for Harrison said they’re standing up for the people who can’t stand up for themselves. The event organizer said police brutality should not be tolerated and officers should be held accountable for their actions in those instances. The speaker at the event said it’s important to bring awareness to Harrison.

“We know that in many times change can be slow, but change is what we need, particularly as we address issues like race. And so I’m very thankful to have the opportunity to speak here to share my thoughts on systemic racism and the Black Lives Matter movement,” said D’Andre Jones of Fayetteville.

The Hope for Harrison group tries to come out periodically to spread their message in the city.

