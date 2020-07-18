Teen steals Jeep, nearly hits golfers at Horton Smith Golf Course during Springfield police chase

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A teen stole a Jeep and led law enforcement on a pursuit Saturday afternoon in south Springfield, nearly hitting golfers at Horton Smith Golf Course.

A video, submitted by Chance Davis Southard, shows the stolen blue Jeep driving through the golf course. Chance and his friends were midway through a round a golf when the driver nearly hit them.

Two suspects, including the driver, have been taken into custody. An 18-year-old man, a Springfield resident not yet identified by investigators, is accused in the pursuit.

Investigators first spotted the Jeep Wrangler without license plates near West Bypass and Kearney Street. Deputies then determined the Jeep was stolen and began a pursuit, which ended shortly after 5:30 p.m. near Battlefield Road and Scenic Avenue.

The Jeep was tagged with a Star Chase GPS tracking device, allowing Greene County deputies to track the vehicle from a distance.

Investigators say the driver briefly went through the golf course, then stopped on Scenic Avenue.

“A Jeep jumped off into the bunker, and drove across the green, and almost hit one of my buddies,” Davis Southard said.

Davis Southard quickly got out his phone and started recording. He couldn’t believe what he was seeing.

“Young, flat bill hat, Jeep. He drove over the green and down the fair way. When he jumped the bunker, he said ‘Sorry, guys.‘”

Over at hole 15, Aaron Samek thought it was a joke at first.

”We saw the helicopter above, and the sheriff’s cars came after,” Samek said.

While the golfers say they’re happy no one was hurt, it was definitely unexpected.

”He looked like he was having fun, didn’t looked stressed out,“ Samek said.

”After that we just ended up playing our game.” Davis Southard said.

The driver, in addition to a passenger who left the vehicle earlier during the pursuit, were both taken into custody. Both are being held at Greene County Jail.

Charges are pending, but expected to include property damage, tampering, resisting arrest, and assault for nearly hitting golfers for the driver, investigators tell KY3.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation with assistance from Springfield police.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.