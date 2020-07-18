Advertisement

Missouri adds 958 COVID-19 cases, largest single-day jump

Courtesy: MGN
Courtesy: MGN
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri has set another record for daily increases in new coronavirus cases as the total jumped Saturday by 958.

The new confirmed brought the state total to 32,248 and exceeded Missouri’s previous one-day high for new cases of 936 on Tuesday. As of Saturday, the seven-day average of new cases reported by the state is 731, up from 560 a week ago.

The number of deaths also increased by nine to 1,130, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

In Jefferson City, Lincoln University announced it no longer will reopen its campus to the public next week but instead plans to do so a week later. The school said in a statement that it has been monitoring the rising number of COVID-19 cases and was postponing the reopening out of “an abundance of caution,” the Jefferson City News-Tribune reports.

Last month, the university committed to having in-person classes in the fall and having campus residence halls open, though more specific details on how the campus will seek to safely reopen have not yet been released.

