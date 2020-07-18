UPDATE: Springfield woman found safely after Endangered Silver Advisory

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department has cancelled an Endangered SILVER Advisorypreviously issued for a missing Springfield woman.

Police say Judy Thompson was located safely.

---

ORIGINAL:

The Springfield Police Department has issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing adult incident that occurred at 1423 N Jefferson at 5:30 pm on Friday evening.

The endangered silver advisory missing adult is Judy Thompson. She is a white female, age 74, height of 5′00″, weight of 109 pounds, has gray hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a brown scrub top with squares and blue jeans.

Judy has Alzheimer’s and never returned home after leaving a local hospital where she had been with her sister.

Vehicle Information:

Gray 2008 Suzuki SX4 bearing Missouri license of GC7R7N last seen at 1423 N Jefferson.

Springfield police described the circumstances regarding the Endangered Silver Person incident:

Judy went to the hospital with her sister and then left in the vehicle. She suffers from Alzheimer’s and will not know where she is or how to get home.

Anyone seeing the missing person, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.

