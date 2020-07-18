Springfield selects five finalists for ‘wear a mask’ video contest

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield city leaders have selected five finalists from a pool of 25 submissions as part of a “Wear a Mask” video contest.

The contest was promoted by Springfield mayor Ken McClure on June 29, two weeks before the Springfield City Council approved a face mask ordinance, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The contest encouraged community members to submit videos on why it’s necessary to wear a mask to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Finalists include videos by Nick Sibley, Patti Crump Lemons, Curt Bussen, I Love Springfield, Mo. and Springfield CVB The winning video will be used as a public service announcement submitted to air on Springfield television stations.

“Each one of us keeps the other safe — every person has a responsibility here, social responsibility. And that’s what wearing a mask is all about,” said Springfield Mayor Ken McClure. “The right thing to do is to wear a mask because it’s not about you, it’s about my health and the health of our essential workers. You wear a mask to protect me, I wear a mask to protect you.”

To view the finalist videos, click here. You can vote for a finalist here.

To view all submissions, click here.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.