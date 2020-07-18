Three employees at Baxter Co., Ark., hospital test positive for COVID-19

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KY3) - Three employees at Baxter Regional hospital have tested positive for the coronavirus. They all work at the Heart Clinic.

Officials there say the first employee tested positive from community transmission earlier in the week, and is suspected to have spread the virus to the other two employees who all work in close proximity to each other.

Baxter Regional says they believe the possibility of transmission to patients is low due to the employees wearing the proper PPE, but they are actively monitoring the situation.

Patients with any questions or concerns can contact the Baxter Regional Heart Clinic between 9:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. Monday through Friday.

