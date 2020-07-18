Traditional events at Missouri State Fair canceled, youth livestock show planned

SEDALIA, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Fair announced Friday that it would pivot to a livestock-only event instead of the traditional fair.

The youth livestock show is planned from Aug. 13-23, 2020.

All other traditional events, including the opening day ceremony, the governor’s ham breakfast and the carnival midway, have been canceled.

“In 1901, the Fair began as a showcase of Missouri agriculture. Staying true to that tradition, the Fair will continue to allow the invaluable agriculture education experience to Missouri 4-H and FFA members by offering a Youth Livestock Show only,” organizers of the fair announced Friday.

Organizers say factors such as public health and safety and quality outdoor experience factored into the decision.

