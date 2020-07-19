Camdenton School District confirms case of COVID-19 at summer school

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - A person who attended the summer school program at Dogwood Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Camdenton R-3 School Superintendent Tim Hadfield.

Hadfield said he could not confirm whether the positive case was a staff member or a student, but he said both students and staff were exposed to the confirmed case.

“We are following the guidance of local health authorities,” Hadfield said in a message to KY3/KSPR’s Andrew Havranek.

Hadfield said the staff and students who were exposed are isolating or quarantining, and said “fortunately, currently, all are healthy and doing well.”

In a phone call to parents, the school said administrators determined it was not necessary to close summer school after consulting with county and local health officials.

