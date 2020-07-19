Advertisement

Fourth employee from Buffalo nursing home tests positive for COVID-19; no residents infected

(KY3)
(KY3)(Linda Simmmons)
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 8:01 PM CDT
BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - A nursing home in Buffalo, Missouri conducted two rounds of mass testing after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 in early July. Three additional employees have since tested positive for the virus.

The most recent case tested positive after a mass testing event Friday at the Colonial Springs Healthcare Center. Two other employees tested positive after a mass testing event at the site one week before.

According to the Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation, the employee last worked July 14 at 6 p.m., became symptomatic July 15. The employee was was tested the same day and received negative results July 16. That employee was tested again one day later, and the result came back positive.

Officials say 115 employees and 109 residents were tested July 17. There were no positive cases among other residents and employees tested, according to the Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation.

The first Colonial Springs employee who tested positive was reported July 8. The two additional positive cases were asymptomatic and diagnosed after mass testing. All four employees who tested positive are being quarantined at home.

The employee who tested positive last week was the first case in CMH’s seven long-term care facilities. They say they contacted local, state and national health officials to report the case.

“It is important to recognize the symptoms of COVID-19 and if you are not feeling well or you notice something unusual, be certain to contact your health care provider. You may be in the early stages of developing COVID-19,” says Joylyn Smith, Citizens Memorial Hospital infection prevention coordinator.

Colonial Springs is a skilled nursing facility in Buffalo and is owned and operated by Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation in Bolivar, Missouri.

Employees now wear eye protection in addition to wearing masks and other PPE during their shifts. Colonial Springs employees are also screened at the beginning of their shifts for symptoms of coronavirus including fever. Any staff members who have tested positive or develop symptoms of COVID-19 will not return to work until they are recovered and receive clearance.

All Colonial Springs residents and staff will be monitored closely for any symptoms.

