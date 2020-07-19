Advertisement

Gov. Parson talks masks, COVID-19 and law enforcement at Taney County Lincoln Days

By Michael Van Schoik
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Taney County Republican Central Committee held its “Lincoln Days” convention in Branson on Saturday, one of the first major campaign events for Gov. Mike Parson and around the Ozarks.

Politicians, including Gov. Parson, discussed a variety of issues ranging from COVID-19 to law enforcement.

The event had a few changes this time around, amid the pandemic. Nearly 210 people attended the event, a number organizers say is smaller than usual due to spacing restrictions. Attendees also had their temperature taken upon entry and sign a COVID-19 waiver.

While some people in attendance wore masks, many did not. Among those attending, the consensus was mutual -- masks should be a choice, not a demand.

Governor Parson told KY3 he has always been a strong advocate for local control, and understands that more masks ordinances are likely to go into effect across the state. He said the state, however, will not issue a mask ordinance.

Parson also said local governments need to keep a few things in mind when a mask ordinance is on the table.

“That local control needs to meet all the demands of all the people,” he said.

Parson said giving citizens a voice in these scenarios is very important.

“Whether you are a city council, whether you are a mayor, whether you are a county official, people need to have a right to have their input on this,” he said. “These are major decisions that we are making when you are mandating things. The last thing you want do is have a knee jerk reaction.”

Springfield’s mask ordinance went into effect on Thursday. The Branson Board of Aldermen also held a hearing that same day on mask ordinance proposal. A vote regarding that ordinance has been tabled until July 28.

Among people to speak out against the Branson ordinance at the hearing was Brian Seitz, a local pastor running for the state House of Representatives. Seitz said he supports the use of masks, but does not think people should be forced to wear them.

“I see this as an issue of freedom and liberty,” Seitz said. “If someone would like to wear a mask, I am all for that. The difference is freedom and liberty. Can you make the choice how you want to live your life in America?”

Seitz said businesses in the Branson area have done quite a bit to help during the pandemic.

“We are a caring town,” he said. “We have business owners that are doing everything they can to social distance, encourage good hygiene and so forth. We just do not want to be forced to do something that we should have the freedom to choose to do.”

Governor Parson also said the state is making progress amid the pandemic.

“We are not going to go backwards on the economy,” he said. “We are not shutting the state down. We are going to move forward with this economy.”

He said an important part of moving forward with the economy is focusing on education.

“And part of that is getting our kids back in school. Kids need to be in a school setting.”

Parson and other politicians also spoke about other hot topic issues as well, including law enforcement.

“Everyday as we sit here in this comfortable setting,” he said. “They are out there doing call. And they are risking their life.”

The governor said law enforcement “are hurting across the state” and need the public’s support.

“If there is ever a time in our country, if there is ever a time in our state to back the men and women that wear those uniforms, it’s now without hesitation. And we have to back them up.”

Parson told the crowd he also made a promise to the White House regarding police reform.

“I said you can tell him to write it in stone that I will never defund the police in this state.”

Lieutenant Gov. Mike Kehoe, Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and U.S. Representative Billy Long were also in attendance among others.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heat Advisory for the weekend

Updated: 27 minutes ago
Hot and humid through the weekend

Local

Protests planned Sunday afternoon at Sunshine and Campbell

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Two protests have been planned Sunday afternoon in Springfield near Sunshine Street and Campbell Avenue.

News

Two stabbed after argument at Springfield gas station

Updated: 2 hours ago
Two people hospitalized with stab wounds after police say woman pulls knife during fight.

News

Sunday marks the two-year anniversary of the Duck Boat sinking on Table Rock Lake

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Duck Boats have not operated in Branson since the 2018 incident.

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: See where cases are in the Ozarks, Missouri & Arkansas

Updated: 2 hours ago
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Ky. couple put on house arrest after not signing COVID-19 self-isolation order

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Faith King, WAVE Staff
The couple was ordered to wear ankle monitors. If they travel more than 200 feet, law enforcement will be notified.

National

MLB’s Blue Jays not allowed to play games in Canada

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Rob Gillies
The Blue Jays have been denied approval by the Canadian government to play in Toronto amid the coronavirus pandemic.

National

Coronavirus patients swamp emergency rooms in some US states

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By JAY REEVES Associated Press
Patients are waiting “hours and hours” to get admitted ... and the least sick people are lying in beds in halls to make room for most seriously ill.

National

Breathtaking virus numbers show normal life still far away

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Cara Anna
Confirmed virus cases worldwide have topped 14 million and deaths have surpassed 600,000, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

News

Gov. Parson says pardon likely if St. Louis couple charged

Updated: 13 hours ago
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson told a radio host that based on the information he’s received, it’s likely he would pardon a white St. Louis couple if they are charged for brandishing guns during a racial injustice protest outside their mansion.