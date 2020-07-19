Gov. Parson talks masks, COVID-19 and law enforcement at Taney County Lincoln Days

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Taney County Republican Central Committee held its “Lincoln Days” convention in Branson on Saturday, one of the first major campaign events for Gov. Mike Parson and around the Ozarks.

Politicians, including Gov. Parson, discussed a variety of issues ranging from COVID-19 to law enforcement.

The event had a few changes this time around, amid the pandemic. Nearly 210 people attended the event, a number organizers say is smaller than usual due to spacing restrictions. Attendees also had their temperature taken upon entry and sign a COVID-19 waiver.

While some people in attendance wore masks, many did not. Among those attending, the consensus was mutual -- masks should be a choice, not a demand.

Governor Parson told KY3 he has always been a strong advocate for local control, and understands that more masks ordinances are likely to go into effect across the state. He said the state, however, will not issue a mask ordinance.

Gov. Parson: "You don't need government to tell you to put on a mask... If you want to wear a mask, wear a mask."@GovParsonMO spoke today at a Lincoln Days event in Taney County, discussing the COVID-19 pandemic and more.



Parson also said local governments need to keep a few things in mind when a mask ordinance is on the table.

“That local control needs to meet all the demands of all the people,” he said.

Parson said giving citizens a voice in these scenarios is very important.

“Whether you are a city council, whether you are a mayor, whether you are a county official, people need to have a right to have their input on this,” he said. “These are major decisions that we are making when you are mandating things. The last thing you want do is have a knee jerk reaction.”

Springfield’s mask ordinance went into effect on Thursday. The Branson Board of Aldermen also held a hearing that same day on mask ordinance proposal. A vote regarding that ordinance has been tabled until July 28.

Among people to speak out against the Branson ordinance at the hearing was Brian Seitz, a local pastor running for the state House of Representatives. Seitz said he supports the use of masks, but does not think people should be forced to wear them.

“I see this as an issue of freedom and liberty,” Seitz said. “If someone would like to wear a mask, I am all for that. The difference is freedom and liberty. Can you make the choice how you want to live your life in America?”

Seitz said businesses in the Branson area have done quite a bit to help during the pandemic.

“We are a caring town,” he said. “We have business owners that are doing everything they can to social distance, encourage good hygiene and so forth. We just do not want to be forced to do something that we should have the freedom to choose to do.”

Governor Parson also said the state is making progress amid the pandemic.

“We are not going to go backwards on the economy,” he said. “We are not shutting the state down. We are going to move forward with this economy.”

He said an important part of moving forward with the economy is focusing on education.

“And part of that is getting our kids back in school. Kids need to be in a school setting.”

Parson and other politicians also spoke about other hot topic issues as well, including law enforcement.

“Everyday as we sit here in this comfortable setting,” he said. “They are out there doing call. And they are risking their life.”

The governor said law enforcement “are hurting across the state” and need the public’s support.

“If there is ever a time in our country, if there is ever a time in our state to back the men and women that wear those uniforms, it’s now without hesitation. And we have to back them up.”

Parson told the crowd he also made a promise to the White House regarding police reform.

“I said you can tell him to write it in stone that I will never defund the police in this state.”

Lieutenant Gov. Mike Kehoe, Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and U.S. Representative Billy Long were also in attendance among others.

