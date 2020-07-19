Greene County deputies, MSHP team up for ‘Operation Safe Ride'

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office and Missouri State Highway Patrol Troopers partnered up Saturday for a motor safety initiative called “Operation Safe Ride.”

Some authorities used helicopters around the Springfield area Saturday during the operation.

While participating, deputies made eight arrests and issued hundreds of violations, moving and non-moving.

The following stats were released from “Operation Safe Ride”

-104 Total stops

-75 Total moving violations (cited and warnings)

-160 Total non-moving violations (cited and warnings)

-8 Total arrests

-2 Traffic arrests

-1 Drug arrests

-4 Warrant arrests

-2 Stolen vehicles recovered

-1 DWI-drugs

