Ky. couple put on house arrest after not signing COVID-19 self-isolation order

By Faith King, WAVE Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 2:21 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A Kentucky couple is now on house arrest after one of them tested positive for COVID-19 and decided not to sign documents agreeing to self-quarantine.

Last week, Elizabeth Linscott, of Hardin County, got tested for COVID-19 because she was planning to visit her parents in Michigan.

“My grandparents wanted to see me, too,” Linscott said. “So, just to make sure if I tested negative, that they would be OK, that everything would be fine.”

After testing positive but without showing any symptoms, Linscott said the health department contacted her and requested she sign documents that will limit her traveling anywhere unless she calls the health department first. She said she chose to not sign.

“My part was if I have to go to the ER, if I have to go to the hospital, I’m not going to wait to get the approval to go,” she said.

But Linscott said she would take necessary precautions if she needed to go to the hospital, like letting workers know she has recently tested positive for COVID-19.

A couple of days after she denied signing the Self-isolation and Controlled Movement Agreed Order, Linscott said the Hardin County Sheriff’s Department arrived at her home without warning. Her husband, Isaiah, was home.

“I open up the door, and there’s like eight different people, five different cars,” he said. “I’m like, ‘What the heck’s going on?‘ This guy’s in a suit with a mask. It’s the health department guy, and he has three papers for us - for me, her and my daughter.”

The couple was ordered to wear ankle monitors. If they travel more than 200 feet, law enforcement will be notified.

“We didn’t rob a store. We didn’t steal something. We didn’t hit and run. We didn’t do anything wrong,” Elizabeth Linscott said.

The couple said they never denied self-quarantining. They just didn’t agree with the wording of the documents.

“That’s exactly what the director of the Public Health Department told the judge, that I was refusing to self-quarantine because of this, and that’s not the case at all,” Linscott said. “I never said that.”

The Linscotts said they plan to get an attorney.

WAVE 3 News reached out to the Hardin County Health Department but has not heard back.

Copyright 2020 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

