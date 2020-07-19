Advertisement

Missouri expands Child Support payment options; parents can now make payments through apps

(KOTA)
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) -Missouri parents may now use Apple Pay, Google Pay, and PayPal to make their monthly child support payment.

The child support program through the Missouri Department of Social Services made the announcement Monday. Missouri DSS says this comes as Missourians seek more ways to transact business without leaving home in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are excited to add these new child support payment methods because they are quick, secure, and contactless mobile payment and digital wallet options parents can use on their iOS or Android device,” said John Ginwright, Deputy Director, Family Support Division, Child Support Enforcement. “Many Missouri parents currently use these payment methods in their daily life and will appreciate the ease and convenience this option provides.”

To get started, parents must CLICK HERE and carefully follow the instructions.

Although, there is no charge to register online users to schedule one-time or recurring debits from their checking or savings account, parents should be aware that just like a child support transaction using a debit card or credit card, there is a 2.5 percent convenience fee for each Google Pay, PayPal, or Apple Pay transaction.

Additionally, the state will continue to accept payments in-person, online, and by mail. You can also make a payment via phone at 1-888-761-3665 

The Office of Child Support Enforcement recently released their national “Child Support Enforcement Preliminary Report FY 2019” which ranks the Missouri’s Child Support program fifth in cost-effectiveness with a rating of 7.61 percent. The cost-effectiveness rating is based on the amount of child support collected divided by the amount spent on the Child Support program.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

