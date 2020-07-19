Newton County, Ark. authorities searching for missing man

NEWTON COUNTY, Ark. (KY3) - The Newton County Sheriff’s Office asks for the public’s help with finding a missing man.

Raymond Spring, 69, of Deer, Arkansas, was last seen around 10 p.m. on Thursday, July 16.

Spring sent his wife a text telling her he was going for a night ride on his motorcycle, according to the Newton County Sheriff. A person he was staying with saw him ride away on the motorcycle, but no one has had contact with Spring since then.

Spring has some medical conditions and apparently does not have all his needed medications, the sheriff’s office says.

Sheriff Glenn Wheeler said “we are very concerned about Mr. Spring and hope to get some answers for his family quickly.”

Spring is described as 6 feet and 200 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He was believed to be riding his black 2012 Harley Davidson Road King with Texas license plate 757 V3F.

If you have any information, call the Newton County Sheriff’s Office at (870) 446-5124.

