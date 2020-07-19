Advertisement

Ozarks Medical Center allowing one visitor for patients; Doctors point to benefits

Patients can choose a designated visitor to visit daily for two hours
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - Ozarks Medical Center is now allowing one visitor, per patient, daily. Doctors say it will help patients in the healing process while helping them gather information to help treat the patient.

Hospital leaders waited for data from 4th of July gatherings before allowing visitors. 

“We wanted to be kind of strategic about that to determine how our caseload may increase or change,” Dr. Samantha Wallace, Hospitalist and Hospitalist Medical Director for OMC told KY3.

This week, restrictions were eased. 

“We are having the same visitor per patient everyday. So we are asking our patients who they would like to be their designated visitor, so that same person comes back everyday between 4 and 6 pm,” Lacey Carter, Executive Director of Nursing, explained.

Anyone entering the hospital will do so at the new main entrance - not the Emergency Department entrance. 

“This device checks temperature as well as if the visitor has a mask on. So I can show you, when you don’t have a mask on, it will scan my temperature but it will say no entry,” Carter showed.

A mask will be given to you if needed, then you will be asked about any recent possible exposures or symptoms you may have. 

Staff will escort you to the patient's room, where you will have to stay. 

“We do realize that family members provide us a lot of information about patients and they are also very key in the healing process, in allowing those patients to get better, Dr. Wallace added. They need their loved ones there to have them at their side to help out.”

The visitors act as an essential tool for both the doctor and patient. 

“It’s great to have them at their side to gather more information so that we can continue to do our job and working on getting those patients well,” Dr. Wallace stated.

If you can't visit, nearly every patient room has a phone or Ipad's can be brought in. 

“We also have Ipad’s available to FaceTime, Carter told KY3. All you have to do is call and we can assist to coordinate that. A nurse will take the Ipad into the room and help your loved one get that set up so you can actually see your loved one.”

There is no timeline for when the restrictions could be eased again. 

There will be several exceptions to the above:

• Emergency Department: One visitor (18 years and older) per patient, per day.)

• End-of-life care: The patient’s clinical team can make exceptions at their discretion.

• Pediatrics: One parent or guardian per day. (This includes all patients under 18 years old.)

• Labor and Delivery and Postpartum: One support person for labor and delivery patients.

Doctors urge people to wear masks when in public and in situations where social distancing is hard to accomplish.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heat Advisory for the weekend

Updated: 27 minutes ago
Hot and humid through the weekend

Local

Protests planned Sunday afternoon at Sunshine and Campbell

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Two protests have been planned Sunday afternoon in Springfield near Sunshine Street and Campbell Avenue.

News

Two stabbed after argument at Springfield gas station

Updated: 2 hours ago
Two people hospitalized with stab wounds after police say woman pulls knife during fight.

News

Sunday marks the two-year anniversary of the Duck Boat sinking on Table Rock Lake

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Duck Boats have not operated in Branson since the 2018 incident.

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: See where cases are in the Ozarks, Missouri & Arkansas

Updated: 2 hours ago
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

Latest News

Local

Gov. Parson talks masks, COVID-19 and law enforcement at Taney County Lincoln Days

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik
The Taney County Republican Central Committee held its “Lincoln Days” convention in Branson on Saturday, one of the first major campaign events for Governor Mike Parson and the Ozarks as a whole.

Coronavirus

Ky. couple put on house arrest after not signing COVID-19 self-isolation order

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Faith King, WAVE Staff
The couple was ordered to wear ankle monitors. If they travel more than 200 feet, law enforcement will be notified.

National

MLB’s Blue Jays not allowed to play games in Canada

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Rob Gillies
The Blue Jays have been denied approval by the Canadian government to play in Toronto amid the coronavirus pandemic.

National

Coronavirus patients swamp emergency rooms in some US states

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By JAY REEVES Associated Press
Patients are waiting “hours and hours” to get admitted ... and the least sick people are lying in beds in halls to make room for most seriously ill.

National

Breathtaking virus numbers show normal life still far away

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Cara Anna
Confirmed virus cases worldwide have topped 14 million and deaths have surpassed 600,000, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

News

Gov. Parson says pardon likely if St. Louis couple charged

Updated: 13 hours ago
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson told a radio host that based on the information he’s received, it’s likely he would pardon a white St. Louis couple if they are charged for brandishing guns during a racial injustice protest outside their mansion.