Ozarks Medical Center allowing one visitor for patients; Doctors point to benefits

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - Ozarks Medical Center is now allowing one visitor, per patient, daily. Doctors say it will help patients in the healing process while helping them gather information to help treat the patient.

Hospital leaders waited for data from 4th of July gatherings before allowing visitors.

“We wanted to be kind of strategic about that to determine how our caseload may increase or change,” Dr. Samantha Wallace, Hospitalist and Hospitalist Medical Director for OMC told KY3.

This week, restrictions were eased.

“We are having the same visitor per patient everyday. So we are asking our patients who they would like to be their designated visitor, so that same person comes back everyday between 4 and 6 pm,” Lacey Carter, Executive Director of Nursing, explained.

Anyone entering the hospital will do so at the new main entrance - not the Emergency Department entrance.

“This device checks temperature as well as if the visitor has a mask on. So I can show you, when you don’t have a mask on, it will scan my temperature but it will say no entry,” Carter showed.

A mask will be given to you if needed, then you will be asked about any recent possible exposures or symptoms you may have.

Staff will escort you to the patient's room, where you will have to stay.

“We do realize that family members provide us a lot of information about patients and they are also very key in the healing process, in allowing those patients to get better, Dr. Wallace added. They need their loved ones there to have them at their side to help out.”

The visitors act as an essential tool for both the doctor and patient.

“It’s great to have them at their side to gather more information so that we can continue to do our job and working on getting those patients well,” Dr. Wallace stated.

If you can't visit, nearly every patient room has a phone or Ipad's can be brought in.

“We also have Ipad’s available to FaceTime, Carter told KY3. All you have to do is call and we can assist to coordinate that. A nurse will take the Ipad into the room and help your loved one get that set up so you can actually see your loved one.”

There is no timeline for when the restrictions could be eased again.

There will be several exceptions to the above:

• Emergency Department: One visitor (18 years and older) per patient, per day.)

• End-of-life care: The patient’s clinical team can make exceptions at their discretion.

• Pediatrics: One parent or guardian per day. (This includes all patients under 18 years old.)

• Labor and Delivery and Postpartum: One support person for labor and delivery patients.

Doctors urge people to wear masks when in public and in situations where social distancing is hard to accomplish.

