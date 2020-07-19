PHOTOS: Protesters brave heat, gather at Sunshine and Campbell

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two groups are leading a protest Sunday afternoon in Springfield near Sunshine Street and Campbell Avenue.

Organizers from The United Community Change Justice Movement and RAID (Radical Activists in Demand) Springfield & Southwest MO are leading the protest.

Protesters are braving hot weather with a heat advisory in effect in several southwest Missouri counties until 9 p.m.

Our latest photo gallery include images from the gathering. Check back for more details and updates.

