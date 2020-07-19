Protesters gather in Springfield, calling for racial justice, end of violence

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For the first time in nearly three weeks, protesters gathered Sunday afternoon in Springfield.

Groups gathered on Sunshine Street and Campbell Avenue around 1 p.m. to protest racism and police brutality, chanting messages like “Stop the violence” and “Black and white unite.”

“The overall message is to stop the racism, stop the race wars and stop the violence in the streets and stop the antagonizing and inciting of violence between different groups of people,” Jamille Jones said.

Jones said there have been racial disagreements in the community and people need to be held responsible.

“Parents need to be held accountable for their children,” Jones said. “Adults need to be held accountable for their actions towards our youth, and also we need to make sure that the environment that we’re living in is a environment we truly want in this particular community.”

People hit the streets to protest the death of George Floyd over the last few months. Local activists in Springfield said they’re coming back out after taking time to think about the changes Springfield needs.

“I just want people to see that we’re still out here,” Sonny Cropper said. “This wasn’t a two week Facebook fad or social media thing, like it’s really what we’re out here trying to achieve, and we just really want to keep it on people’s minds what our message is.”

One of those changes is coming together as a community and allowing everyone's voice to be heard.

“United we stand or divided we fall,” Jones said.

Protesters said recent events have shown how prevalent violence is and they want peace throughout Springfield.

One protester called herself an ally to the Black community and said white silence is another form of violence.

“From a white person perspective, we need to speak up when people are going around spreading hate, spreading terror,” Kimberly Woodman said. “From our end, we need to say this is not okay and we need to take an active stance against it.”

