Advertisement

Protesters gather in Springfield, calling for racial justice, end of violence

By Shoshana Stahl
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For the first time in nearly three weeks, protesters gathered Sunday afternoon in Springfield.

Groups gathered on Sunshine Street and Campbell Avenue around 1 p.m. to protest racism and police brutality, chanting messages like “Stop the violence” and “Black and white unite.”

“The overall message is to stop the racism, stop the race wars and stop the violence in the streets and stop the antagonizing and inciting of violence between different groups of people,” Jamille Jones said.

Jones said there have been racial disagreements in the community and people need to be held responsible.

“Parents need to be held accountable for their children,” Jones said. “Adults need to be held accountable for their actions towards our youth, and also we need to make sure that the environment that we’re living in is a environment we truly want in this particular community.”

People hit the streets to protest the death of George Floyd over the last few months. Local activists in Springfield said they’re coming back out after taking time to think about the changes Springfield needs.

“I just want people to see that we’re still out here,” Sonny Cropper said. “This wasn’t a two week Facebook fad or social media thing, like it’s really what we’re out here trying to achieve, and we just really want to keep it on people’s minds what our message is.”

One of those changes is coming together as a community and allowing everyone's voice to be heard.

“United we stand or divided we fall,” Jones said.

Protesters said recent events have shown how prevalent violence is and they want peace throughout Springfield.

One protester called herself an ally to the Black community and said white silence is another form of violence.

“From a white person perspective, we need to speak up when people are going around spreading hate, spreading terror,” Kimberly Woodman said. “From our end, we need to say this is not okay and we need to take an active stance against it.”

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Statewide mask mandate begins Monday in Arkansas

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik
Starting on Monday people in Arkansas will be required to wear masks in public, this comes after Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced an executive order mandating masks on Thursday. Arkansas will now join at least 25 other states requiring people to wear face coverings.

News

Arkansas mask order begins Monday

Updated: 4 hours ago
Michael Van Schoik reports.

News

Duck Boat Tragedy: Sunday marks two years since Duck Boat capsized on Table Rock Lake, 17 killed

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Joey Schneider
Sunday marks two years since a Ride the Ducks boat on Table Rock Lake capsized during a storm, sinking and killing 17 people on board.

News

Remembering the Duck Boat tragedy two years ago

Updated: 5 hours ago
Frances Watson reports.

Latest News

News

Springfield Fire says to stay hydrated, take breaks when beating the heat

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Abbey Taylor
Those high temps mean some key safety precautions for you and your family. The Springfield Fire Department has a few important tips on how to beat this summer heat.

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: See where cases are in the Ozarks, Missouri & Arkansas

Updated: 7 hours ago
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

Local

Deadline nears to request absentee, mail-in ballots in Greene County for August 4 election

Updated: 7 hours ago
The Greene County voter registration deadline for the August General Primary Election has passed, but another deadline approaches for those who can’t make it to the polls come August 4.

Coronavirus

Interactive map shows COVID-19 risk based on county, event sizes

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Joey Schneider
A new interactive map allows people to determine the risk of encountering someone infected with COVID-19 based on the county they live in and the projected size of the gathering.

Local

PHOTOS: Protesters brave heat, gather at Sunshine and Campbell

Updated: 10 hours ago
Organizers from The United Community Change Justice Movement and RAID (Radical Activists in Demand) Springfield & Southwest MO are leading an afternoon protest in Springfield.

Sports

Jack Nicklaus says he tested positive for coronavirus, antibodies

Updated: 10 hours ago
Jack Nicklaus revealed Sunday during the CBS telecast of the Memorial that he and his wife tested positive for the coronavirus at the onset of the pandemic.