Advertisement

Protests planned Sunday afternoon at Sunshine and Campbell

A protest in downtown Springfield on June 6 drew an estimated 2,500 people.
A protest in downtown Springfield on June 6 drew an estimated 2,500 people.(KY3)
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two protests have been planned Sunday afternoon in Springfield near Sunshine Street and Campbell Avenue.

The United Community Change Justice Movement is hosting an event called “Stop The Wars And Violence Its Time To Be A Community Protest.”

DETAILS

RAID (Radical Activists in Demand) Springfield & Southwest MO has also organized another demonstration called “Protest for Police Accountability & Against Racism.”

DETAILS

Both protests are expected to begin around 1 p.m. near Sunshine Street and Campbell Avenue in south-central Springfield.

These are among the first protests over social justice planned in the Springfield area since a Back The Blue rally in late June drew hundreds of supporters and counterprotesters at Park Central Square. Another protest earlier in the month drew an estimated 2,500 people to downtown Springfield.

Check back later Sunday afternoon for more coverage from KY3.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heat Advisory for the weekend

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Hot and humid through the weekend

News

Two stabbed after argument at Springfield gas station

Updated: 2 hours ago
Two people hospitalized with stab wounds after police say woman pulls knife during fight.

News

Sunday marks the two-year anniversary of the Duck Boat sinking on Table Rock Lake

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Duck Boats have not operated in Branson since the 2018 incident.

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: See where cases are in the Ozarks, Missouri & Arkansas

Updated: 2 hours ago
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

Latest News

Local

Gov. Parson talks masks, COVID-19 and law enforcement at Taney County Lincoln Days

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik
The Taney County Republican Central Committee held its “Lincoln Days” convention in Branson on Saturday, one of the first major campaign events for Governor Mike Parson and the Ozarks as a whole.

Coronavirus

Ky. couple put on house arrest after not signing COVID-19 self-isolation order

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Faith King, WAVE Staff
The couple was ordered to wear ankle monitors. If they travel more than 200 feet, law enforcement will be notified.

National

MLB’s Blue Jays not allowed to play games in Canada

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Rob Gillies
The Blue Jays have been denied approval by the Canadian government to play in Toronto amid the coronavirus pandemic.

National

Coronavirus patients swamp emergency rooms in some US states

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By JAY REEVES Associated Press
Patients are waiting “hours and hours” to get admitted ... and the least sick people are lying in beds in halls to make room for most seriously ill.

National

Breathtaking virus numbers show normal life still far away

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Cara Anna
Confirmed virus cases worldwide have topped 14 million and deaths have surpassed 600,000, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

News

Gov. Parson says pardon likely if St. Louis couple charged

Updated: 13 hours ago
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson told a radio host that based on the information he’s received, it’s likely he would pardon a white St. Louis couple if they are charged for brandishing guns during a racial injustice protest outside their mansion.