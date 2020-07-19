Protests planned Sunday afternoon at Sunshine and Campbell

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two protests have been planned Sunday afternoon in Springfield near Sunshine Street and Campbell Avenue.

The United Community Change Justice Movement is hosting an event called “Stop The Wars And Violence Its Time To Be A Community Protest.”

RAID (Radical Activists in Demand) Springfield & Southwest MO has also organized another demonstration called “Protest for Police Accountability & Against Racism.”

Both protests are expected to begin around 1 p.m. near Sunshine Street and Campbell Avenue in south-central Springfield.

These are among the first protests over social justice planned in the Springfield area since a Back The Blue rally in late June drew hundreds of supporters and counterprotesters at Park Central Square. Another protest earlier in the month drew an estimated 2,500 people to downtown Springfield.

