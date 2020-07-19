Redevelopment in Galloway neighborhood approved by Planning and Zoning Commission

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - After years of discussion and public meetings, redevelopment in the Galloway neighborhood is moving forward after the planning and zoning commission approved project plans.

This project is the center of some controversy among residents of the neighborhood in south Springfield.

“We’ve been accused of being noisy neighbors,” said Galloway resident Ron Boles, Galloway resident. “Just a few small-minded people that don’t care for any type of development, which is totally untrue.”

Since 2018 neighbors and developers have been trying to compromise. Developer, Mitch Jenkins, said he met with the community and city officials to talk through his vision for the future of Galloway.

“We wanted to do our very best to provide every opportunity,” Jenkins said. “Not just provide an opportunity for the neighborhood to speak and provide an opportunity to provide feedback but really listen to that.”

The plans include restaurants, boutiques, offices and apartments. The density and size of the development is what neighbors said is their main issue.

“This would be the tallest development and the most dense development that we’ve seen in the area so far,” said Melanie Bach, Galloway Village Board Member.

Concerned neighbors also say traffic is another one of their concerns when it comes to this new development.

“Another 100 or 200 cars that would be residing in that space is not only gonna affect this area of Lone Pine,” Bach said.

The developer said he plans to compromise by adding a crosswalk from the development to Sequiota Park, which is across the street. Jenkins said this would decrease some of the traffic and make it easier for pedestrians.

However, most people in the Galloway neighborhood said they’re against this development.

“We have not had any area residents reach out to us that are in support of this project,” Bach said. “None.”

Other concerns with this development project would be the loss of trees and green space during construction. They said this development would take away pieces of the neighborhood they love.

“This is our backyard,” Boles said. “I don’t mind that they wanna do this and they wanna improve on that. But don’t take away Galloway. Don’t take away the neighborhood and the friendly neighbor atmosphere that it has.”

Jenkins said he and his wife are from the area and they want Springfield to continue to grow.

“Like many people, we’ve had opportunities to move all across the country to pursue our creative endeavors but we’ve chose to be in Springfield,” Jenkins said. “We’re gonna continue to choose Springfield. We love Springfield.”

Springfield City Council is expected to vote on whether or not they approve this project on August 10.

