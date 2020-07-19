Advertisement

Roger Stone calls Black radio host racial slur in interview

In this Nov. 7, 2019 file photo, Roger Stone arrives at federal court in Washington.
In this Nov. 7, 2019 file photo, Roger Stone arrives at federal court in Washington.(AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)
By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – Roger Stone, a political operative whose 40-month prison sentence was commuted this month by President Donald Trump, his longtime friend, called a Los Angeles-based Black radio host a “Negro” on the air during a contentious interview.

The exchange occurred on Saturday’s Mo’Kelly Show, whose host — Morris O’Kelly — grilled Stone on his conviction for lying to Congress, tampering with witnesses and obstructing the House investigation into whether Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election.

O’Kelly on his program’s website said “Stone could have reached for any pejorative, but unfortunately went there,” adding that “Stone offered an unfiltered, unvarnished one-sentence expression of how he saw the journalist interviewing him.”

O’Kelly characterized “Negro” as the “low-calorie version of the N-Word.”

Stone's attorney on Sunday said he was unaware of the broadcast and had no immediate comment.

Stone was sentenced to 40 months in prison, but Trump commuted that sentence on July 10 — just days before Stone was to report for detention.

As O’Kelly asserted that Stone’s commutation was because of his friendship with Trump, Stone’s voice goes faint but can be heard uttering that he was “arguing with this Negro.”

O’Kelly then asks Stone to repeat the comment, but Stone goes momentarily silent.

At one time, “Negro” was common in the American vernacular to describe African Americans. By the late 1960s, however, the word was scorned by activists in favor of such descriptors as “Black.”

These days, the antiquated word is widely viewed as derogatory in most uses.

The first part of Stone’s statement was not entirely audible, but the radio program transcribed the complete sentence as, “I can’t believe I’m arguing with this Negro.”

O'Kelly persisted on having Stone respond.

“I’m sorry you’re arguing with whom? I thought we were just having a spirited conversation. What happened?” O’Kelly said. “You said something about ‘Negro.’”

Stone said he had not. “You’re out of your mind,” he said.

The interview then continued.

In a statement, Stone defended himself by saying that anyone familiar with him “knows I despise racism!”

“Mr. O’Kelly needs a good peroxide cleaning of the wax in his ears because at no time did I call him a negro,” Stone said, using lowercase for the word. “That said, Mr. O’Kelly needs to spend a little more time studying black history and institutions. The word negro is far from a slur.”

He cited the United Negro College Fund and the historical use of the word.

In his statement, Stone noted that some of the program’s audio was garbled and alleged that there was cross-talk from another radio show and that his sound was cut off.

During the program, Stone said the president acted out of compassion and that the jury that weighed his case was tainted.

“I did not get a fair trial,” Stone said.

“My life was in imminent danger,” Stone said, saying he was at risk of being infected by the coronavirus in prison. “I think the president did this as an act of compassion. He did it as an act of mercy.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Son of US District Judge Esther Salas killed, husband shot

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maryclaire Dale
Officials say a gunman, believed to have posed as a FedEx delivery person, shot and killed the 20-year-old son of a federal judge as he answered the door of the family home.

National

Family mourns 27-year-old man, 2 friends killed by Fla. lake

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Three friends from Florida were beaten and shot after getting together to do some night fishing at a lake. The county sheriff described the killings as a massacre.

National

3 friends slain while preparing to fish at Florida lake

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brendan Farrington
Three friends from Florida were beaten and shot after getting together to do some night fishing at a lake. The county sheriff described the killings as a massacre.

News

Statewide mask mandate begins Monday in Arkansas

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik
Starting on Monday people in Arkansas will be required to wear masks in public, this comes after Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced an executive order mandating masks on Thursday. Arkansas will now join at least 25 other states requiring people to wear face coverings.

News

Arkansas mask order begins Monday

Updated: 4 hours ago
Michael Van Schoik reports.

Latest News

News

Duck Boat Tragedy: Sunday marks two years since Duck Boat capsized on Table Rock Lake, 17 killed

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Joey Schneider
Sunday marks two years since a Ride the Ducks boat on Table Rock Lake capsized during a storm, sinking and killing 17 people on board.

News

Remembering the Duck Boat tragedy two years ago

Updated: 5 hours ago
Frances Watson reports.

News

Protesters gather in Springfield, calling for racial justice, end of violence

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Shoshana Stahl
Protesters gathered on Sunshine and Campbell around 1:00 this afternoon to protest racism and police brutality, chanting things like “stop the violence” and “black and white unite.”

News

Springfield Fire says to stay hydrated, take breaks when beating the heat

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Abbey Taylor
Those high temps mean some key safety precautions for you and your family. The Springfield Fire Department has a few important tips on how to beat this summer heat.

National

Rapper Kanye West criticizes Harriet Tubman at rally

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By MEG KINNARD
Kanye West brought his offbeat presidential bid to South Carolina Sunday.

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: See where cases are in the Ozarks, Missouri & Arkansas

Updated: 7 hours ago
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.