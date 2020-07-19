Teen dies in Douglas County, Mo. crash

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A 17-year-old died in a crash Saturday afternoon in Douglas County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified Maryan Smith of Mansfield as the victim. Next of kin have been notified.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Saturday on Missouri Route 5, nearly seven miles north of Ava, Missouri.

According to the crash report, Smith lost control of the vehicle after a tire blowout. MSHP says the vehicle ran off the roadway and overturned. A coroner pronounced Smith dead at the scene.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says this is the 20th fatality from crashed in Troop G this year compared to 14 last year. MSHP Troop G covers most of south-central Missouri.

