Two stabbed after argument at Springfield gas station

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two people are in the hospital after a knife attack.

It happened on north Glenstone at the Phillips 66 gas station around midnight Sunday morning.

Springfield police tell us a man and woman got in an argument with another man.

During the argument, the woman grabbed a knife and stabbed the man in the leg. Police say that man then took the knife and stabbed her in the neck and began fighting the other man.

Both are in stable condition. Police are investigating.

