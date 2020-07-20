4 hospitalized after being struck by lightning in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) —

Officials in St. Louis say four people were rushed to hospitals Sunday after being struck by lightning in a park.

Television station KMOV reports the incident happened around 8 p.m. Sunday as thunderstorms rolled through the city. Andrea Ford lives near Marquette Park where the people were injured. She told the station she had seen several people playing in a grassy area at the park when several loud claps of thunder shook the area.

Ford said when she looked out the window again. she saw two people down on the ground. She says medics responded and were performing CPR on victims before they were taken to hospitals. Officials say at least one person is in critical condition.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.