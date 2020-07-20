Baxter Regional Medical Center acts quickly after 3 employees test positive for coronavirus

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - Three positive cases remind us what’s sometimes easy to forget: Medical providers can get sick too.

”Unfortunately we’re human just like everybody else is,” said Baxter Regional Medical Center CEO Ron Peterson.

Last Thursday, a Baxter Regional Heart Clinic employee tested positive for COVID-19.

”That person was contacted from another person outside of this facility that was positive. And that’s why that person took the test,” said Shannon Nachtigal, BRMC’s Chief Nursing Officer.

All the other employees in that clinic were tested, too. Two others who work closely with the first person tested positive Friday.

Baxter Regional said all three wear the proper PPE, including masks, but they do have to take them off from time to time.

“They have to eat. They have to drink. They have to take breaks. They’re on the phones. Those kinds of things. And so in those situations they won’t necessarily be able to wear a mask,” said Stephaine Free, an infection preventionist.

The hospital handled things quickly: sending the employees who tested positive home, cleaning and closing the clinic temporarily, and tracking down patients who may have been exposed.

”It feels good that we caught it early, and we feel the risk to patients is very low because of the PPE that we wear,” Peterson said.

Doctors said those masks definitely minimized the spread of coronavirus, and they said people are still encouraged to come to the hospital for any problems they have because they take all the necessary precautions to keep everyone safe.

”We do believe that had we not had the masks and staff were not wearing masks that this situation would be a lot worse potentially,” Nachtigal said.

If you were at the Baxter Regional Heart Clinic, that’s Dr. Louis Elkin’s clinic, between July 13 and July 17 and feel you may have been exposed to the virus, you should contact the clinic at (870) 508-3200.

The Arkansas Department of Health says exposure is defined as someone being closer than six feet to a person who is infected for 15 minutes without wearing a mask.

The employees are allowed to come back 10 days after they tested positive but must be fever-free for 24 hours.

The clinic will use telehealth to communicate with their patients this week and start up in-person visits again next week.

For general questions about the coronavirus, you can contact BRMC at (870) 508-7001.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.