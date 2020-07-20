Advertisement

Cases of COVID-19 stay flat in Arkansas; deaths rise by 6

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KY3) -

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson is asking the state to come together to stop the spread of COVID-19 on the first day of his masking mandate.

He briefed the state in Little Rock Monday.

Hutchinson last week signed an order requiring masks in public when social distancing isn’t possible. Violators face a fine of up to $500 but can’t be arrested or detained. The governor previously resisted issuing such a statewide mandate.

Health leaders reported 699 new cases on Monday, bringing the total since the pandemic to 33,927. The state reported an additional six deaths. Washington County in northwest Arkansas led the state with an additional 94 cases.

