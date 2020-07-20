City of Nixa, Mo. will debate masking mandate Monday night

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) -

City leaders in Nixa, Mo. will debate a masking mandate Monday night during the city’s scheduled council meeting.

The meeting starts at 7 p.m. Anyone attending the meeting must wear a mask or face covering inside the council chambers. Staff will also conduct temperature checks.

All attendees wishing to speak before council will be asked to complete a “speaker’s card” so that we have the required sign-in information about each speaker. Mayor Brian Steele will allow anyone with a speaker’s card to speak for up to 5 minutes.

