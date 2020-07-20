Deadline nears to request absentee, mail-in ballots in Greene County for August 4 election

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County voter registration deadline for the August General Primary Election has passed, but another deadline approaches for those who can’t make it to the polls come August 4.

The deadline to request an absentee or mail-in ballot for the next month’s election is Wednesday, July 22.

Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller says voters must request an absentee ballot or have a mail-in ballot delivered in the mail by 5 p.m. Wednesday. This is the deadline established by state law for the upcoming election.

Requests must be signed by the voters and received in the County Clerk’s office no later than 5 p.m. Wednesday. Mailed absentee and mail-in ballots must be voted, notarized, returned by mail, and received in the County Clerk’s office by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

To request an absentee ballot, click here.

To request a mail-in ballot, click here.

For additional information regarding the August 4 election, click here.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.