Advertisement

Facing uncertain fall, schools around the country make flexible reopening plans

A sign alongside a playground at Hanna Woods Elementary School in the Parkway School District in suburban St. Louis indicates that the playground is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Saturday, July 18, 2020. Parkway has formulated a flexible plan to reopen schools when the fall semester begins Aug. 24. Just how bad the virus is at the time will determine if schools open completely, if they mix online and in-person classes, or if they are forced to go strictly virtual. (AP Photo/Jim Salter)
A sign alongside a playground at Hanna Woods Elementary School in the Parkway School District in suburban St. Louis indicates that the playground is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Saturday, July 18, 2020. Parkway has formulated a flexible plan to reopen schools when the fall semester begins Aug. 24. Just how bad the virus is at the time will determine if schools open completely, if they mix online and in-person classes, or if they are forced to go strictly virtual. (AP Photo/Jim Salter)(Jim Salter | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, Mo. (AP) —

Administrators in the Parkway school district in suburban St. Louis spent the summer break crafting a flexible reopening plan, with options that include full-time classroom learning, full-time online instruction and a hybrid system.

It's a good thing because the dangers of the coronavirus are so uncertain that district officials are reluctant to make predictions about the fall semester, which begins in only five weeks. Confirmed coronavirus infections in Missouri's hardest-hit city waned in June, but they are now spiking, along with hospitalizations. Schools plan to resume classes Aug. 24.

"If you had asked me even two weeks ago, 'Do you think we would be able to come back?' I would have said, 'Yeah,'" Assistant Superintendent Kevin Beckner said. "Today my answer is 'I'm not sure,' just because of how the situation has changed so quickly."

Schools around the U.S. face the same dilemma. With the number of reported COVID-19 cases and deaths still rising, districts must grapple with whether to bring students back to classrooms, and how to keep pupils and teachers safe if they do.

Pressure is mounting in many areas to reopen classrooms. President Donald Trump has urged schools to bring children back to class in the fall and has threatened to cut off federal funding if they do not.

"Young people have to go to school, and there's problems when you don't go to school, too," Trump said in an interview aired Sunday on Fox News. "And there's going to be a funding problem because we're not going to fund when they don't open their schools."

The Republican president blamed Democrats for the push to keep some states and schools closed.

"We got hit with the virus — shouldn't have happened — and we had to close up. We saved millions of lives," Trump said. "Now we've opened it up, got to go back to school."

The Los Angeles Unified School District, the nation's second-largest public school system behind New York City, announced last week that all classes will be conducted virtually when they resume next month.

Speaking Sunday on NBC's "'Meet the Press," Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat, noted that many school districts in his state "are going back as planned, as normal, taking the kinds of precautions that health experts and scientists recommend."

In Missouri's St. Louis County, the Parkway district on Monday is scheduled to announce its plans for the fall, but it will stay ready to pivot quickly if the spread worsens or the outlook improves, Beckner said.

"Even if we are able to bring back all of our students, it won't look the same as it was in February," Beckner said. "There will be more hand-washing. There will be more restrictions on how we're able to do things like lunch, like recess."

Signs will encourage social distancing, and desks will be spaced farther apart. Face coverings will be required for all students, instructors and staff. Some teachers will wear masks with clear coverings so students who are deaf or heard of hearing can follow what they are saying.

Times will be scheduled for hand washing and using hand sanitizer. Plexiglass will separate librarians, office staff and teachers interacting one-on-one with students. A nurse will perform contact tracing on confirmed cases.

In Chattanooga, Tennessee, third-grade teacher Leigh Grady is preparing to enter both a new school and a new world after a tornado demolished most of East Brainard Elementary in April.

"It's going to be a hot mess express," she said. "I can't even wrap my mind fully around what it's going to look like."

Face masks will be mandatory for staff and all but the youngest students. Seating will be assigned on buses, and lunches served in classrooms. Water fountains will be off limits, and restrooms will disinfected "after each class goes as a group."

If a teacher or student tests positive for the virus, schools will close for 48 to 72 hours, and the county is working with a staffing agency to line up substitutes.

If a rise in confirmed cases warrant it, schools will operate under more restrictive measures, with students taking turns spending part of the week at school and part at home.

"All it's going to take is one kid with a positive test, and that will shut everything down," she said.

As of Sunday, there have been 3.7 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 140,000 deaths in the United States, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins.

Grady said her own children will be attending 10th and 12th grade in person, and she's comfortable with that if schools stick to the safety plan.

"I need them to be at school," she said. "I need them to be around other people."

___

Ramer reported from Concord, New Hampshire. Associated Press Writer Anita Snow in Phoenix contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

St. Louis couple charged for pulling guns at protest

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner announced the charges against Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who are both personal injury attorneys in their 60s.

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Arkansas, Missouri report lower cases of COVID-19 after busy weekend

Updated: 15 minutes ago
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

News

NRA delays convention in Springfield to November

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The meeting will happen at the Expo Center.

News

AUGUST 4 PRIMARY: Missouri voters deciding state, county races and issues

Updated: 1 hour ago
Click on your county to see the sample ballot for the August 4 election in Missouri.

News

Baxter Regional Medical Center acts quickly after 3 employees test positive for coronavirus

Updated: 1 hour ago
A hospital in north Arkansas is trying to contact anyone who may have been exposed to coronavirus inside one of its clinics after three staff members tested positive last week.

Latest News

Coronavirus

White House coronavirus task force briefings are back with Trump at the helm

Updated: 2 hours ago
Some of Trump’s closest advisers had publicly advocated for the return of briefings led by the president, who has slid against Democratic rival Joe Biden in recent polls.

News

Cases of COVID-19 stay flat in Arkansas; deaths rise by 6

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
He briefed the state in Little Rock Monday.

News

Cases of COVID-19 stay flat in Arkansas; deaths rise by 6

Updated: 2 hours ago
Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson is asking the state to come together to stop the spread of COVID-19 on the first day of his masking mandate.

News

City of Nixa, Mo. will debate masking mandate Monday night

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The meeting starts at 7 p.m.

News

Chiefs rookies report for training camp unlike any other

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Chiefs began the intake process for first-year players Monday after the NFL gave them the go-ahead along with the Houston Texans, their opponent in the season opener Sept. 10.

Coronavirus

Trump faces divisions with Senate GOP on virus aid

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lisa Mascaro
President Donald Trump insisted “good things” were underway on the next COVID-19 aid package Monday as he met with Republican congressional leaders, but new divisions between the Senate GOP and the White House posed fresh challenges as the crisis worsened and emergency relief was expiring.