Fight the Pandemic 15

By Paul Adler
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

On this Fit Life, we’re looking at ways to stop the pandemic 15 with Pamela Hernandez of Thrive Personal Fitness.

“Emotional eating is a complex issue but at its core, it is about mindless eating. One of the key habits I work with almost all my clients on is eating slow. By slowing down, you can connect better with why you are eating and put the breaks on overindulging sooner,” she told us.

The first step to slowing down when you eat is to remove distractions. Avoid eating at your desk, at your computer, while scrolling on your phone or even while reading a book.

The goal is to be present for the meal and practice being mindful of what you’re eating and why.

The next step is to set the table. Avoid eating chips straight out of the bag or munching on cereal over the sink. Instead set a nice table. Put out a placemat and a nice plate. Make whatever you are eating visually appealing on your plate and sit down to enjoy it.

Finally, use utensils to help you pause. Not everything lends itself to a fork or spoon but try eating the scone with a fork instead of your hands. Whatever utensil you use, put it down between bites.

You might even try chopsticks, which will slow down almost any meal. Use the pause between bites to check in with your senses and decide if you're eating out of hunger or using food for something else.

By slowing down, you’re less likely to overindulge and you give yourself a chance to explore what your body might really need during times of high stress.

