Greene County in need of election judges ahead of Aug. 4

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - August elections are just two weeks away in Missouri, but the Greene County Clerk’s Office is still short staffed.

Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller tells KY3 they’ve already had more than 400 people sign up to be election judges, but they still need about 100 more. There is a form available on the county’s website for anyone who would like to apply.

Justin Foss had no doubt he would help out during the August 4 election.

”This is my second year as an election judge here in Greene County,” Foss said.

He understands why some people may be worried about safety, but Foss feels the county is working hard to keep judges safe.

”I understand that people who have been involved in the past if they have concerns, health issues or health concerns that they may want to sit this bigger election out,” Foss said. “For me I personally, I feel comfortable that I can come in and feel safe with the amount of material they have given us.”

Despite already having hundreds of volunteers, Schoeller still needs more.

Dear Friends, Can you help? I am posting today to ask for your help serving as an election judge for this upcoming... Posted by Shane Schoeller on Saturday, July 18, 2020

”Because of COVID-19, we actually need more election judges because we’re actually having election judges who are going to help us keep the polling location clean also helping make sure people are staying socially distanced while we’re there,” Schoeller said.

Before the vote, judges can train in person, or online. Shoeller said judges will also get their own masks and Plexiglas shields for election day.

”We’ll be cleaning each of the polling location stations in terms of where the voters are voting, we’ll be cleaning door handles where people enter in at,” he said. “We also are going to have pens that will be used by the voters handed out but then they will be sanitized before they’re back to the voter again.”

The state requires bi-partisan teams with one Republican and one Democrat at each table. Schoeller also encourages those from other political parties to volunteer as well, but said there is a big need for one in particular.

”We are especially in need of republican election judges right now," he said.

Election judges are also eligible for a $200 stipend. The county clerk tells KY3 that is up $85 from previous years because they have added ‘hazard pay’ to it.

“If you have that sense of ‘I want to serve my community,‘ this is a great way to do it to make sure people have a chance to fairly and honestly cast their ballot,” Schoeller said.

Schoeller is also warning voters that absentee ballot requests are due by Wednesday, July 22.

