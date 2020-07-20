New trail connection for Fulbright Spring Greenway complete

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - What used to be a landfill in Springfield is finding new use.

The trail connection between miles three and four along the Fulbright Spring Greenway is complete, making nearly seven miles of continuous trails. This connection also goes over what used to be the Fulbright Landfill.

The city of Springfield operated the former landfill from 1962-1969, during which domestic and industrial wastes were accepted. The Ozark Greenways website goes on to explain how the “improper disposal created a very bad problem.” The Greenways website also stated, “in order to correct the problem, the 98-acre Fulbright Landfill was designated a Superfund site and added to EPA’s National Priority Listing in 1983 as a hazardous waste site.” In 1990, the City entered into an agreement with the EPA to host cleanup activities at the Fulbright site.

Since then, teams have excavated and removed trash and contaminated soil from the area, in addition to other measures. The city continues to monitor the site to ensure it meets accepted environmental standards. There are also trail signs posted on each end of the trail segment that crosses the former landfill/superfund site requesting that trail users stay on the trail.

Mary Kromrey, the Executive Director for Ozark Greenways, said the project was delayed due to the high rain totals this past Spring across the Ozarks.

Kromrey also said she feels the connection is more important than ever considering all the community has been through over the past several months. “It’s an uncertain time, but our outdoors are a constant for us,” she said. “We have seen a huge uptick in folks out on the trails, in our parks, so we were super excited that we were able to get this section of trail open, just because the demand is so high right now.”

This project was also listed as a top priority in the City of Springfield’s Vision 20/20 plan. The project’s price tag was nearly $500,000.

