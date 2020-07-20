NRA delays convention in Springfield to November

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The National Rifle Association announced it is moving its annual meeting in Springfield of members scheduled in September to November.

The meeting will happen at the Expo Center. A formal date has not been reached.

The NRA canceled its 149th annual meeting in Nashville for April after the coronavirus pandemic worsened around the country. The NRA reported some 81,000 members attended the 2019 meeting in Indianapolis. However, Springfield-Business and Convention Bureau’s Tracy Kimberlin says the NRA expects around 1,200 participants at this year’s event. The annual meeting features speakers, vendors and entertainment.

