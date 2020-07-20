Public or not? Group says it has new evidence popular Lindenlure access is open to all

NEAR NIXA, Mo. (KY3) -

A group fighting for access at the popular river access Lindenlure in Christian County say they have found more proof of the road to the access point is public.

Landowners at the popular river spot put up a gate with large concrete blocks back in March, preventing the public from accessing the river. David Romano started an effort to get it reopened to the public. He has nearly 2,700 members in a Facebook group, raising money to hire an attorney and surveyors. Romano says they have plenty of evidence the road is public. He says those who own property along Canyon Road are blocked from reaching it because of the gate.

The Adams family, which owns about 47 acres in the area, tell KY3 the county surveyed the land twice, and found Canyon Road has never been public. The Christian County recorder of deeds says she hasn’t found any record of it being public. The county attorney says the highway department has documentation showing Canyon Road is private.

Romano says they have found county records showing it’s public, including two petitions the landowners filed with the county in 1986 and 1996. He says the petitions asked the county to abandon the road and make it private, but both petitions failed.

“You’ll see that the landowners and the county describe Canyon Road as a public road, for its entire leg as it goes parallel to the river,” said Romano. “We agree! So let’s get that illegal barrier off Canyon Road so we can get back to having the public enjoy their own river.”

“We have records in the area of Lindenlure,” said Kelly Hall, Christian County Recorder of Deeds. “What little bit of searching I have done, I cannot find any easements of Canyon Road being granted to the public.”

Christian County Sheriff Brad Cole says the road is private. Romano says he hopes to work with county officials to get the road reopened. He says they met with all three candidates for eastern commissioner last week, who all promised to look into the issue

