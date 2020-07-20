Republic School District requiring masks for middle school, high school students this fall

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) -

The Republic School District released its health-related protocols Monday created with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The district will require masks for students and staff in the middle school and high schools. All students riding the bus must wear masks too. Students will also see more social distancing during breakfast and lunch.

The district outlined its three-phase approach.

